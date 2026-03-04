E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei, seen as possible next supreme leader, has survived attacks on Iran: sources

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 03:24pm
Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s late supreme leader, has survived the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in which his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, two Iranian sources tell Reuters.

Mojtaba is seen by the establishment as a possible successor to his father, the sources said.

A mid-ranking cleric with close ties to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, hardliner Mojtaba is one of the most influential figures in the Iranian establishment. He has for years been seen as one of the top candidates to succeed his father.

“He (Mojtaba) is alive … he was not in Tehran when the supreme leader was killed,” one of the sources said.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visits Hezbollah’s office in Tehran, Iran on Oct 1, 2024. — Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA via Reuters
