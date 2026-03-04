E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Security forces neutralise terrorist leader in Lakki Marwat district

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 03:04pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A terrorist commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Paharkhel Pacca area of Lakki Marwat district, police sources said.

The operation was jointly conducted by the police, the CTD, and security forces following information about the presence of terrorists.

Ghaznikhel police station SHO Abdul Muneem Khan said that the law enforcement personnel were engaged in a search and strike operation in the area when they were informed that terrorists had come to a hilly area with the intention of carrying out subversive activities.

“When the fire exchange stopped, the security personnel found the body of a terrorist commander during a search and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospital at Tajazai”, he maintained.

Pak Afghan clashes

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe