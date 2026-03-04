Security forces neutralise terrorist leader in Lakki Marwat district

A terrorist commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Paharkhel Pacca area of Lakki Marwat district, police sources said.

The operation was jointly conducted by the police, the CTD, and security forces following information about the presence of terrorists.

Ghaznikhel police station SHO Abdul Muneem Khan said that the law enforcement personnel were engaged in a search and strike operation in the area when they were informed that terrorists had come to a hilly area with the intention of carrying out subversive activities.

“When the fire exchange stopped, the security personnel found the body of a terrorist commander during a search and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospital at Tajazai”, he maintained.