Israel military claims Iran still has significant capacity to fire missiles

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 03:03pm
The Israeli military claims that Iran still has significant capacity to launch missiles at Israel, even as it continues to strike missile launchers in the Islamic republic, AFP reports.

“We have destroyed dozens of missile launchers that posed significant threats to the Israeli front,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin claimed in a televised briefing.

“We will continue to strike the missile launchers and reduce the firing, but the regime still has significant capacity, and I would like to remind you that our defence is not impenetrable.”

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 3, 2026. —AFP/File
