Re-polling in 22 stations of NA-251 on 18th

QUETTA: All preparations have been completed for the re-polling in 22 polling stations of NA-251 on December 18.

The Election Tribunal, headed by Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana, had ordered re-polling after hearing a petition filed by Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party Chairman Khushhal Khan Kakar, who challenged the original election result.

A meeting of the Balochistan Election Commission was held on Thursday with provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial in the chair. The meeting reviewed arrangements for the re-polling in NA-251 (Sherani-cum-Zhob-cum-Qila Saifullah).

The meeting was informed that all election material had been handed over to the returning officer, while printing of ballot papers and training of polling staff would be completed this week.

The meeting also reviewed plans for deploying army and Frontier Corps personnel at highly sensitive polling stations, and agreed to form special vigilance teams to monitor the polling process.

The provincial election commissioner stressed the need to ensure neutral and competent polling staff, and said foolproof security must be provided for ballot papers and all other election material. He added that every effort should be made to maintain a peaceful environment at polling stations so voters can exercise their right to vote freely.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025