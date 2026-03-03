Situation in Saudi Arabia ‘relatively stable’ after Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts: Dar

FM Ishaq Dar said the situation in Saudi Arabia, where 2,500,000 Pakistani diaspora reside, was “relatively stable”.

Recalling his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Dar said he reminded Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi of Pakistan’s defence pact with Saudi Arabia.

“I had shuttle communication with Saudi Arabian authorities and their foreign minister, and similarly with Iran too,” Dar said, noting that there was “minimum” response from Iran directed at Saudi Arabia as a result.

Dar said that if anyone wished to return from Saudi Arabia, PIA flights were operating via Oman’s airspace. “I also returned in this way on Sunday,” he added.