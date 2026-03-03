E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Over 800 Pakistanis stranded in Iraq: foreign minister

March 3, 2026
FM Ishaq Dar said that the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar comprised 350,000 individuals, while 1,400 were on a visit, according to the Pakistani Mission there.

He assured that the Pakistani Mission was looking after the food and accommodations arrangements, with support from the Qatari government.

In Iraq, Dar said, there were 40,000 Pakistani diaspora, out of whom 350 were pilgrims and 500 were people stranded in the Kurdistan region.

“The only viable option is airspace for the time-being, their airspace is also shut under these circumstances,” Dar noted, adding that necessary assistance was being provided to them.

