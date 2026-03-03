Israel army claims it struck Iran’s presidential office, security council building

The Israeli military has said it carried out air strikes on Iran’s presidential office and the National Security Council building in Tehran as part of its ongoing campaign against the country, AFP reports.

“The Israeli Air Force… struck and dismantled facilities within the leadership compound of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran” overnight, the military said.

“During the strike on the compound, numerous munitions were dropped on the presidential office and the building of the Supreme National Security Council,” it added.