Drone debris causes fire at UAE oil industry site, operations resume: media office

Debris from a drone interception caused a fire that was contained at an oil industry zone in the UAE’s Fujairah, authorities said, as Iran presses its Gulf retaliation campaign, AFP reports.

“Relevant authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah responded to a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), resulting from falling debris following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems,” the Fujairah Media Office said.

“No injuries were reported, the fire was brought under control, and normal operations in the area have resumed.