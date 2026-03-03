E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Israel army issues new evacuation warnings in Lebanon

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 09:08am
The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for dozens of locations in Lebanon on Tuesday, including a warning for residents in two southern Beirut neighbourhoods to stay away from several buildings ahead of imminent military action., reports AFP.

“Urgent warning to the residents of Lebanon, specifically in the villages which names are shown. For your safety you must evacuate your homes immediately,” said a statement by the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee on Telegram, which listed 50 locations.

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” he told the residents of the southern Beirut neighbourhoods Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik in another evacuation warning.

