Qatar says it reserves the right to respond after Iran attacks

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 04:13am
Qatar has condemned Iranian attacks on its territory and said it reserves the right to respond.

In a letter to the UN secretary general and the president of the Security Council, it said “Iranian aggression against its territory” constituted a “flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct infringement upon its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region”.

Qatar strongly condemned the attacks, affirming its “full right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in a manner commensurate with the nature of the attack, in defence of its sovereignty and in safeguarding its security and national interests”.

Iran Israel War

