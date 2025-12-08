Four food points sealed

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday destroyed 1,000 kilogrammes of adulterated red chillies, sealed four food points and imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on one of them.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salma Butt visited Rawalpindi along with teams of the PFA and inspected food establishments in different areas of the city, including Committee Chowk, College Road and Food Street.

According to a spokesperson for the PFA, more than 1000kg adulterated red chillies were destroyed at the dumping site.

During sampling, dangerous levels of adulteration of colour and straw were found in red chillies.

He said four food points were sealed due to poor cleanliness, presence of rat droppings and cockroaches. A fine of Rs20,000 was also imposed on one of the food points.

Salma Butt said the provision of quality food was the top priority of the Punjab government. She clarified that the mission of the chief minister was a clean, healthy and adulteration-free Punjab and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

She appealed to the citizens to immediately contact the PFA’s helpline 1223 in case of any complaint related to food quality and cleanliness so that timely action can be taken.

She said such actions will be intensified in the future to protect public health.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025