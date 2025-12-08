E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Four food points sealed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday destroyed 1,000 kilogrammes of adulterated red chillies, sealed four food points and imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on one of them.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salma Butt visited Rawalpindi along with teams of the PFA and inspected food establishments in different areas of the city, including Committee Chowk, College Road and Food Street.

According to a spokesperson for the PFA, more than 1000kg adulterated red chillies were destroyed at the dumping site.

During sampling, dangerous levels of adulteration of colour and straw were found in red chillies.

He said four food points were sealed due to poor cleanliness, presence of rat droppings and cockroaches. A fine of Rs20,000 was also imposed on one of the food points.

Salma Butt said the provision of quality food was the top priority of the Punjab government. She clarified that the mission of the chief minister was a clean, healthy and adulteration-free Punjab and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

She appealed to the citizens to immediately contact the PFA’s helpline 1223 in case of any complaint related to food quality and cleanliness so that timely action can be taken.

She said such actions will be intensified in the future to protect public health.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe