New series of explosions heard in Tehran: AFP journalists

Four powerful explosions have been heard and felt by AFP journalists after midnight in Tehran, as local media reports blasts across the city.

The four explosions were heard at 1:15 am local time Tuesday (21:45 GMT Monday), shaking the windows of apartments. The targets were unclear.

With fighter jets flying over the capital, AFP journalists earlier saw huge columns of smoke rising from Tehran’s historic centre and the east of the city.

The Mehr and Tasnim agencies reported explosions in these areas.