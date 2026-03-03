E-Paper | March 03, 2026

PHOTOS: International air travel grinds to a halt as conflict in Middle East escalates

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 02:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
A traveller checks on a departure board displaying cancelled flights to Middle Eastern countries amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in London, the UK on March 2. — Reuters
A traveller checks on a departure board displaying cancelled flights to Middle Eastern countries amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in London, the UK on March 2. — Reuters
A Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operated by Qatar Airways is parked outside the American Airlines cargo terminal at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City on March 2, the US, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran. — Reuters
A Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operated by Qatar Airways is parked outside the American Airlines cargo terminal at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City on March 2, the US, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran. — Reuters
A screen displays cancelled flights to Middle Eastern destinations at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on March 2. — Reuters
A screen displays cancelled flights to Middle Eastern destinations at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on March 2. — Reuters
A departure board displays cancelled flights to Middle East countries amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in London, the UK on March 2. — Reuters
A departure board displays cancelled flights to Middle East countries amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in London, the UK on March 2. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe