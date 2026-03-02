MWM demo against US-Israel attack on Iran

QUETTA: The Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other leaders by the United States and Israel in a joint attack on Iran, terming the air strikes a violation of international law.

The views were expressed by MWM Provincial Deputy President Allama Ali Hasnain Al-Hussaini, Allama Hashim Mousavi, Allama Kazim Beheshti, Allama Musa Hussain Hussaini, Wilayat Hussain Jafri, and Hamid Hussain during a demonstration and press conference held at an imambargah on Alamdar Road.

Other party leaders and women participants were also present. They expressed grief over the killing of other Iranian leaders by the US and Israel and said that they would act upon any protest call issued by the party’s central leadership.

Former MNA Nasir Hussain and MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman also participated in the demonstration.

Speakers grieved by the assassination of Khamenei, other leaders; urge Pakistan to speak up

The speakers said that Iran’s supreme leader and other leaders had been slain in the attack, which they described as aggression by the hostile forces and a violation of international laws.

They further stated that if a religious decree (fatwa) was issued, they would rise against the United States and respond to any call for action without regard for their lives. According to the speakers, Iran had made sacrifices for the cause of Islam and Palestine, and Muslims were united.

They claimed that the ideology of Ali Khamenei would live on and described the martyrdom of the Iranian leader as a guiding light for the Muslim world.They condemned the US attack on Iran and urged Pakistan not to remain silent, calling the situation a battle between truth and falsehood.

They said Iran was standing firmly against the United States and Israel and emphasised the need to support the country. Following the speeches, protesters chanted slogans against the attack on Iran and later dispersed peacefully.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026