Parties condemn Khamenei’s killing, express solidarity with Iran

Imran Ayub Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
KARACHI: Political leaders across Sindh, including the provincial government and major political parties, have expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran.

In a show of unity, opposition and government leaders described the incident as a grave tragedy for Muslims all over the world, with serious implications for regional peace and stability.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement expressed profound grief over the loss, saying that the people of Sindh stand in solidarity with Iran and all those mourning during this difficult time.

The chief minister contacted religious scholars, including Allama Shehenshah Naqvi and Allama Shabbir Maysami, urging them to help keep public emotions under control.

He directed the administration and police to provide full security for religious gatherings and stressed that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.

Hafiz Naeem warns tragedy could inflame tensions; PTI, PML-F condemn authorities for failing to manage public sentiment effectively

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said Pakistan has supported Iran through all possible diplomatic and moral means. “Turning protests into violence and taking law into own hands will benefit the enemy’s agenda,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh termed the killing not merely the death of an individual, but an attack on the dignity and resistance ideology of the Ummah.

He described the incident as US aggression against Iran and criticised the authorities in Karachi and Islamabad for failing to manage public sentiment effectively.

Mr Sheikh strongly denounced firing on protesters and demanded an immediate, independent and transparent judicial inquiry into it. He said those responsible for ordering the firing must be identified and held accountable.

While condemning the violence, he urged citizens to remain peaceful and avoid damaging public property.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, in a meeting chaired by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, condemned what it called an unprovoked attack on Iran and the killing of Khamenei and other innocent civilians.

The party also appealed to the public to keep protests peaceful and remain vigilant against miscreants, stressing that Pakistan cannot afford internal unrest amid a tense regional situation.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, chief of Jamaat-i-Islami, while condemning the US and Israeli aggression, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming it a tragic and alarming development for the Muslim world.

He said such acts of aggression threaten regional peace and stability and further inflame tensions across the Middle East and beyond. He described the incident as an attack on the unity and dignity of the Ummah and urged Muslim countries to adopt a united and responsible stance in the face of escalating conflict.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim also expressed deep sorrow over the Israeli bombing and described the development as alarming for regional stability. He also condemned violence against protesters in Karachi and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased and injured, while urging citizens to remain peaceful.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Imran Ayub is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. He reports on political parties, crime, telecom, and local government systems. He can be found on X at @MixPatti.

Imran Ayub

