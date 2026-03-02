E-Paper | March 02, 2026

JIT formed to probe consulate incident

APP Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
KARACHI: Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the entry of protesters into the US Consulate General in Karachi as well as the loss of lives in the ensuing clash, the Sindh government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) for impartial review of all aspects of the incident.

The JIT will determine the circumstances in which the incident occurred, its causes and its underlying factors. It will also establish how the incident unfolded, what triggered it and who is responsible.

The government appeals to citizens to express their emotions only through peaceful and lawful means.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

