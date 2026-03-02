E-Paper | March 02, 2026

MPA resists encroachment removal in Resham Bazaar

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
SHOPKEEPERS and vendors argue with workers of anti-encroachment cell.—Dawn
SHOPKEEPERS and vendors argue with workers of anti-encroachment cell.—Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: An unpleasant situation was created in Resham Bazaar when anti-encroachment staff tried to remove illegal stalls from the area late on Saturday night in the presence of the assistant commissioner city.

According to details, a team of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) arrived in the city’s busiest Resham Bazaar — famous for shops dealing in women related stuff — late last night and tried to remove the vendors who were selling their stuff outside the shops located in the market.

The vendors offered resistance. AC City Syed Noor Hussain was also present. Sindh Assembly member Nasir Qureshi also arrived in the area and argued with the team members and the AC.

The AC told him that the general secretary of the union of the bazaar, Tariq Shaikh, had lodged a complaint with him for the removal of the encroachment. The union had been pursuing the matter before Ramazan and a couple of days ago, they had staged a sit-in outside their shops in the market to demand removal of the encroachment, he added.

The MPA argued that the anti-encroachment drive by the HMC remained selected and the corporation didn’t take action elsewhere in the city.

He told the HMC’s director of anti-encroachment and AC that if the drive was to be launched, it should have been carried out across the board either before Ramazan or after Eidul Fitr.

He said that those vendors were from the underprivileged class and they should not be harassed in that season when they were earning their livelihood.

He said the action could be taken after Eidul Fitr after taking union and shopkeepers on board.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe