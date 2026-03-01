Police official martyred by unknown attackers in KP’s Tank district

A police official was martyred by unidentified assailants in the Main Bazaar area of the Tank district on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Gali Dak Khana area near a supermarket, where Head Constable Uzair was sitting at a shop when unknown gunmen opened fire on him. As a result of the firing, the officer was martyred on the spot.

Police officials said the attackers fled immediately after the incident. Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, collected forensic evidence, and launched a search operation to trace the suspects.