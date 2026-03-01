E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Hamid Khan group wins top Lahore High Court Bar Association slot ‘amid rigging charges’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 1, 2026 Updated March 1, 2026 10:23am
A view of the Lahore HIgh Court building. — File photo
A view of the Lahore HIgh Court building. — File photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: In an election marred by allegations of rigging, the Hamid Khan-led professional group on Saturday notched the slot of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) president for the year 2026-27.

According to results announced by the election board, Babar Murtaza secured 6,234 votes to win the presidential slot.

His opponent, Raja Amir Khan of the Ahsan Bhoon-led Independent group, received 3,781 votes. Murtaza defeated his rival by a margin of 2,453 votes.

For the post of secretary, Qasim Ejaz Samra secured the highest number of votes among four candidates, winning with 5,429 votes.

Interestingly, Samra was supported by both groups - the professional and the independent.

His competitors included Lehrasib Dahar, who received 1,880 votes, Rai Muhammad Ali Kharal with 1,778 votes and Sajjad Hussain Tarar with 902 votes.

Sohail Qaiser Tarar was elected vice president with 4,160 votes. His opponents, Sheikh Haseeb Bin Yousaf received 3,639 votes, Qamar Shahid Mayo secured 1,634 votes and Faisal Mehboob Malik obtained 528 votes.

For the post of finance secretary, Malik Ali Raza Khokhar was elected among eight candidates with 2,068 votes.

Four women were also in the contest for this position.

Polling for the elections began at 9am and lawyers cast their votes through biometric verification.

The Ahsan Bhoon group raised objections to the election results and expressed dissatisfaction. The supporters of both rival groups, independent and professional, scuffled with each other and tossed ballot boxes.

Raja Amir along with his supporters occupied the committee-room of the bar and held a ‘house meeting’.

Talking to Dawn, Bhoon said his group had been demanding the bar’s cabinet to get the forensic of the biometric system conducted following complaints of malpractice in the previous year polling.

He said the outgoing cabinet had initially agreed for the forensic examination but later backtracked on one pretext or another.

He claimed this time again many members complained that the biometric system showed their votes were “already cast.”

He said the outgoing cabinet and leaders of professional group had agreed that the final result would be announced on Monday after the forensic examination of the voting system, but the election board made the announcement.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe