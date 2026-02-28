Israel shuts schools, bans gatherings as Iran launches retaliatory missiles

Israel has banned public gatherings, shut schools and workplaces and moved hospital patients to underground facilities as Tehran launched missiles towards Israel in retaliation for a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, AFP reports.

The military ordered the public to follow emergency guidance as it announced tens of thousands of reservists were being called up for service, including to reinforce its land borders. The police urged against non-essential travel so as to allow security and emergency vehicles to move freely.

Protected by a sophisticated air defence system, some Israelis went to the beach in Tel Aviv ahead of the initial Iranian response, saying they felt safe and voicing support for an operation against Iran.

“It’s about time,” said Shira Dorany as she took a walk along Tel Aviv’s Mediterranean-front promenade.

“I don’t want to wait anymore for what’s coming. Now, it’s coming. Let’s finish it.”

There were few reports of damage or injuries from Iran’s initial missile barrages. Israelis generally have access to bomb shelters and are warned to rush to them by a nationwide alert system.