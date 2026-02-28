Jordan will defend its interests ‘with all its might’: govt spokesman

Jordan’s government has called for a halt to the military escalation in the Middle East but said it would defend the kingdom’s interests “with all its might”, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, AFP reports.

“Jordan is not part of the conflict in the region and will not allow anyone to violate its sovereignty and will defend its interests with all its might,” government spokesman Mohammad Momani told Jordan’s official Al-Mamlaka TV.

“Jordan’s position is clear on the need to stop the escalation in the region,” he added.