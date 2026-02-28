E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Iran urges UNSC to take immediate action to confront violation of int’l peace by US, Israel

Iran’s foreign minister called on the UN and its Security Council to “take immediate action to confront the violation of international peace and security due to the clear military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran”.

It also called on the UN secretary-general, the UNSC president and the members of the council to fulfil their duty as soon as possible.

It stated: “The airstrikes by the Zionist and American regimes on Iran are a violation of Article 2(4), of the United Nations Charter and a clear armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Responding to this aggression is Iran’s legal and legitimate right in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all their might and resources to confront this criminal aggression and repel the enemy’s evil act.”

The ministry said the armed forces of Iran “will not hesitate to defend our beloved homeland with all their might”.

