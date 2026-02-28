US, Israel attacks came amidst ‘diplomatic process’, Iran points out

The Iranian foreign ministry has pointed out that the “renewed military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran is being committed while Iran and the United States were in the midst of a diplomatic process”.

It noted that the actions came on the “eve of Nowruz and on the 10th day of the holy month of Ramazan”, and said the US and Israel “attacked a series of targets, defence infrastructures, and civilian sites in various cities of our country”.

“Despite being confident in the intentions of the United States and the Zionist regime to carry out another military aggression, we once again entered into negotiations to prove to the international system and all countries of the world the legitimacy of the Iranian nation and to demonstrate the illegitimacy of any excuse for aggression.

“Now the Iranian people are proud that they did everything necessary to prevent war. Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military aggression,” the statement declared.

“Just as we were ready for negotiations, we have been more prepared than ever for defence.”