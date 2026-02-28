Moscow calls for immediate stop to ‘dangerous’ strikes on Iran, warns they can spark ‘catastrophe’

Russia has urged an immediate halt to US and Israeli strikes on Iran, saying the situation must be “returned to the path of political and diplomatic settlement”, Reuters reports.

The foreign ministry said the international community should swiftly deliver an objective assessment of what it called irresponsible actions that risk further destabilising the region.

Moscow added that it remains ready, as before, to assist in efforts to find peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests.

Moscow termed the attacks on Iran as “dangerous”, warning that they could spark a “catastrophe”, AFP reported.