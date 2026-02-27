Senate passes resolution condemning unprovoked Afghan Taliban aggression, calls on Kabul to cease hostile acts

ISLAMABAD: The upper house of Parliament on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution that condemned the unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban, and demanded that the neighbouring country immediately cease all hostile actions and prevent the use of its soil for terrorism or aggression against Pakistan

The House, through the resolution moved by PPP Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman, condemned the recent unprovoked aggression and hostile cross-border actions from Afghanistan, describing them as blatant violations of international law, established diplomatic norms, and the principles of peaceful neighbourly relations.

The Senate declared that any attempt to challenge the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national security of Pakistan constituted a direct affront to the dignity of the nation and would be met with a firm, proportionate, and decisive response.

“For over forty years, Pakistan has borne extraordinary economic, social, and security burdens in hosting millions of Afghan nationals, extending humanitarian assistance, facilitating peace efforts, and consistently advocating for Afghanistan’s stability in international forums often at immense cost to its own national development and internal security,” it said.

It expressed deep disappointment that instead of reciprocal goodwill, Pakistan continued to face hostile rhetoric, cross-border violations, and the persistent presence of anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil, reflecting a troubling pattern of ingratitude and disregard for bilateral understandings.

“While Pakistan remains committed to constructive engagement, regional peace, and mutually respectful relations, its patience must not be misconstrued as weakness, nor its desire for stability mistaken for inability to respond decisively,” the resolution said.

It demanded that the Afghan Taliban regime immediately cease all hostile actions, prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism or aggression against Pakistan, and honour their international obligations and commitments to peaceful coexistence.

The Senate also called upon the international community to take serious note of these developments and to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to adhere to international norms and prevent further destabilisation of the region.

Speaking in the Senate, Rehman said that Pakistan had exercised maximum restraint and upheld all diplomatic avenues, but recent hostile actions from Afghan soil had compelled the state to respond within the framework of the international law.

“The agreements that the Afghan Taliban signed in Doha have now been forgotten. Everyone can see the level of adherence to the commitments made in the presence of important stakeholders,” she remarked.

She emphasised that “Pakistan did not close the door on diplomacy at any stage, but was forced to respond”.

“Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, every country has the right to defend itself,” she said.

“A fundamental question before Afghanistan is whether it accepts responsibility for its own territory or not.”

She strongly rejected the mischaracterisation of Pakistan’s defensive measures.

Meanwhile, PTI Parliamentary Leader Barrister Syed Ali Zafar said, “Pakistan always comes first and that the entire Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism.”

He further stated: “In case of aggression, the nation has both the right and the resolve to respond decisively in defence of its sovereignty.”

Senator Zafar said that since the birth of Pakistan, two countries — India and Israel had tried to damage it.

“These two nations came together and decided a long time ago that they would use Afghanistan’s soil to destabilise Pakistan,” he said.

“Today, two well-known criminals of the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have again gotten together,” he said.

“One is committing genocide in Gaza while the other is committing genocide in occupied Kashmir. Both have declared that they will use Afghan soil for their nefarious designs against Pakistan,” he stated.

“If any country commits terrorism on Pakistani soil, then it deserves full and mighty retaliation. No aggressor can be spared,” he said.

He said the Senate should use its collective wisdom and go beyond merely passing resolutions and propose practical regional long-term solutions.

“This is the Senate’s real job,” he added.

Senator Zafar also suggested establishing a permanent regional body, comprising neighbouring and regional stakeholder states, like China, to ensure compliance with a collective security framework addressing terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Such a mechanism, he said, would facilitate coordinated regional action, intelligence sharing, and monitoring of counter-terrorism commitments to effectively address cross-border security threats.

He also cited Article 4, which guarantees protection of law and due process, and Article 9, which protects the right to life and liberty.

Speaking on PTI founder’s health, Senator Zafar said, “The life, health, safety and release of former premier Imran are matters of paramount importance for the entire nation.

“The issues affecting Imran’s health directly relate to his right to life,” he said.

Senator Zafar emphasised that it was the state’s constitutional obligation to ensure the proper medical treatment and well-being of a former prime minister.

Addressing Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah’s calls for political dialogue, Senator Zafar said that meaningful dialogue required the government to fulfil its constitutional obligations first by allowing the PTI founder’s trusted doctors and legal representatives to be involved in his medical treatment.

“If the government maintains that proper treatment was already being provided, there should be no objection to permitting independent doctors chosen by Imran to participate in the process, particularly at a time when national unity is essential,” he said.

What is wrong with this request?” he asked.

Zafar stressed that adherence to constitutional principles, protection of fundamental rights, and national unity were essential for effectively confronting terrorism and safeguarding Pakistan’s future.