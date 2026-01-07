Nvidia unveils AI chip platform amid rising competition

LAS VEGAS: AI juggernaut Nvidia unveiled its latest AI platform on Monday, as the world’s most valuable company works to maintain its leadership in supplying the chips that power the artificial intelligence revolution.

The California-based company made its announcement at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote was an early must-see event at the globe’s biggest tech showcase.

With its new Vera Rubin product, first announced in September, Nvidia is seeking to lock in its dominance of the AI chip business. The company currently holds an estimated 80 per cent of the global market for AI data center chips.

However, Nvidia faces mounting pressure from multiple fronts, with traditional chip-making rivals like AMD and Intel pushing hard to compete.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s biggest customers — Google, Amazon, and Microsoft — are increasingly developing their own chips to reduce their dependence on the company.

Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 3, was trained without Nvidia’s technology. China is also racing to build domestic alternatives to Nvidia products, which have faced US export restrictions, hobbling the Chinese tech sector.

Nvidia said Rubin-based products would be available from partners in the second half of 2026.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026