E-Paper | October 30, 2025

AI chip giant Nvidia becomes world’s first $5 trillion firm

AFP Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NEW YORK: AI chip juggernaut Nvidia became the world’s first $5 trillion company on Wednesday, as investors remain confident that artificial intelligence will deliver a new wave of innovation and growth.

The California-based tech giant saw its share price rise by 4.91 percent to $210.90 at the open of trading on Wall Street, pushing Nvidia’s market capitalization past the never-before-seen threshold.

By way of comparison, the level was greater than the GDP of France or Germany or higher than that of Tesla, Meta (Facebook), and Netflix combined.

Microsoft and Apple, the two other largest global market capitalizations, only just exceed $4 trillion in valuation each.

The surge in Nvidia’s share price follows continued strong sales, a flurry of new deals—including a partnership with Europe’s Nokia announced on Tuesday—as well as expectations that the company may soon regain access to China.

“While it’s almost unfathomable to think about a company reaching this milestone, it comes from a company with so many operational efficiencies that it seems to announce massive deals on a daily or weekly basis.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected in South Korea this week, where he will attend the sidelines of the APEC summit, at which US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, with issues related to AI development expected to be discussed.

It would invest $5 billion in struggling chip rival Intel, in response to the Trump administration’s desire to bring back more manufacturing of semiconductors to the United States.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe