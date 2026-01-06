E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Section 144 extended in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
The Balo­chistan government has imposed Section 144 in Quetta district with immediate effect to ban all public gatherings. — AFP/File
The Balo­chistan government has imposed Section 144 in Quetta district with immediate effect to ban all public gatherings. — AFP/File
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QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended Section 144 restrictions in Quetta through Jan 31, citing the “prevailing law and order situation”.

The Balochistan Home Department issued a notification confirming the extension, which includes a ban on the display of weapons, public processions and the use of tinted vehicle windows.

The order prohibits public gatherings of five or more people. Authorities also banned the operation of unregistered motorcycles and the covering of faces in public using masks or mufflers. Pillion riding remains forbidden, though exceptions allow for the transportation of women and children. Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, according to the notification.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Pakistan

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