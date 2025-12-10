E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Section 144 imposed in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 10, 2025
A file photo of pedestrians and motorcyclists on a street in Quetta. — AFP/File
A file photo of pedestrians and motorcyclists on a street in Quetta. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Department has imposed restrictions under Section 144 in Quetta district, banning the display and use of firearms, pillion riding, the use of tinted glass on vehicles, the movement of unregistered motorcycles, gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and the use of mufflers or masks to cover faces in public, particularly by women and children.

The order, issued by the Home Department, also prohibits the transportation of acid and explosive materials within the district. Police, Levies, and the Frontier Corps have been granted full authority to enforce these orders strictly. Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and other relevant laws.

The Home Department has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Quetta to submit daily reports on the implementation of these restrictions.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe