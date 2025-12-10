Section 144 imposed in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Department has imposed restrictions under Section 144 in Quetta district, banning the display and use of firearms, pillion riding, the use of tinted glass on vehicles, the movement of unregistered motorcycles, gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and the use of mufflers or masks to cover faces in public, particularly by women and children.

The order, issued by the Home Department, also prohibits the transportation of acid and explosive materials within the district. Police, Levies, and the Frontier Corps have been granted full authority to enforce these orders strictly. Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and other relevant laws.

The Home Department has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Quetta to submit daily reports on the implementation of these restrictions.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025