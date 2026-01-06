Services exports rise 17pc in July-November

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of services grew 16.77 per cent during the first five months (July-November) of 2025-26, driven largely by an increase in information technology exports.

In contrast to commodity exports, which have exhibited mixed trends, the services sector has consistently recorded positive growth since the start of the fiscal year.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, services exports rose by 18.27pc year-on-year in July, followed by increases of 8.41pc in August, 14.85pc in September, 17.61pc in October, and 22.26pc in November. The growth in export of services is mainly led by telecommunication, computer and information services.

The export of services reached $3.833 billion in July-November FY26, up from $3.283bn over the corresponding months of last year. In rupee terms, the exports improved by 18.42pc to Rs1.081 trillion in 5MFY26 against Rs913.145bn in 5MFY25. This clearly indicates that export of services is steadily on the rise in the current fiscal year.

In November, the export of services reached to $814.25m from $666.01m over the corresponding month of last year, indicating growth of 22.26pc. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of services grew 0.41pc.

According to the data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, the exports of telecommunications, computer, and information services rose 18.51pc to $1.799bn in 5MFY26 against $1.518bn in 5MFY25.

The export of other business services jumped 24.01pc to $816m in 5MFY26 as against $658m in 5MFY25. The export of transport services increased by 2.76pc to $372m against $362m last year. However, the export of travel services grew 9.15pc to $322m in 5MFY26.

At the same time, the import of services surged by 12.78pc to $5.146bn in 5MFY26 as against $4.563bn in 5MFY25. On a month-on-month basis, the import of services decreased by 9.04pc.

The largest share in the import of services during 5MFY26 was attributed to the transport sector, with its value rising 6.35pc to $2.093bn followed by travel services, which surged 54.27pc to $1.487bn. The trade deficit in services increased by 2.55pc to $1.312bn in 5MFY26 compared to $1.279bn in 5MFY25.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026