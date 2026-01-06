Wasa collects over Rs10bn revenue in first half of FY 2025-26

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has claimed earning revenue amounting to over Rs10.507 billion in the first half (from July to December 2025) of the ongoing fiscal year.

According to a Wasa spokesman, the agency earned over Rs1.793 billion revenue in July, followed by Rs1.689bn in August, Rs1.736bn in September, Rs1.784bn in October, Rs1.701bnin November and Rs1.801bn in December, 2025.

According to Wasa administration, the positive policies of the chief minister have started yielding tangible results as the agency achieved a ‘historic milestone’ in revenue recovery, especially during December 2025.

“Lahore Wasa demonstrated a remarkable performance in financial discipline and revenue collection. For the first time in its history, Wasa surpassed revenue recovery of Rs1.80 billion in December, a new benchmark in institutional performance,” claims a press release issued on Monday.

It says this achievement reflects the commitment, dedication and coordinated efforts of the revenue wing and other departments concerned.

“We are efficiently utilising our own resources to meet major expenditures, including salaries, electricity bills, sewerage rehabilitation and other operational costs. Moreover, during the current year, Wasa plans to construct three additional water storage tanks using its own resources, as part of comprehensive measures to mitigate urban flooding in Lahore,” the spokesman explained.

MANHOLE COVERS THEFT: A meeting was held here on Monday to ensure effective and strict action against the mafia involved in manhole covers theft in Punjab.

The meeting deliberated on the formulation of strict laws to curb the increasing incidents of manhole covers theft across the province. It agreed to finalise a comprehensive strategy and course of action to bring to justice all those involved in such thefts.

Instructions were issued to a special team comprising officers of the housing department to curb such crimes.

It was decided that to ensure traceability of manhole covers, deputy commissioners across the province will carry out numbering of all manhole covers in their respective districts.

According to the housing department spokesperson, a digital dashboard is being developed on the instructions of the chief minister to compile and display complete data of manhole covers across the province for effective monitoring and supervision.

He said proposals for strict punishments and heavy fines for those involved in manhole covers theft were also discussed in the meeting.

The spokesperson stated that the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Authority (Pera) force and district administration will also be mobilised to take action against manhole covers theft.Wasa has also been directed to immediately report any incident of manhole cover theft to the Pera force and Special Branch. The Special Branch will be taken on board to conduct investigation into the crime.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026