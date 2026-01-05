E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Water tanker kills 7-year-old boy in Karachi’s Manghopir: police

Imtiaz Ali Published
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KARACHI: In another fatal incident involving a heavy vehicle, a water tanker killed a seven-year-old boy in Karachi’s Manghopir area on Monday, police and rescue officials said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (West) Tariq Illahi Mastoi, the water tanker driver was speeding on a street in Manghopir when he hit the boy.

The boy sustained critical injuries and died on the spot, he added.

Police apprehended the driver and impounded the vehicle, according to a statement issued by police.

The body of the minor was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medicolegal formalities.

Last week, a female motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a trailer. Quaidabad’s Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Ali Shah told Dawn that the driver of a 10-wheeler hit the 20-year-old female motorcyclist on the main Mehran Highway near MN Textile in Landhi.

A total of 803 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in Karachi in 2025. The Karachi traffic police, however, maintains that the situation began to improve during the latter half of the year.

In its annual road accident report, the department recorded a noticeable decline in both fatalities and injuries, attributing the improvement to stricter enforcement, data-driven interventions, and closer coordination with transport stakeholders. According to official figures, 477 people lost their lives in traffic accidents during the first six months of the year, compared to 326 fatalities in the second half.

Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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Ali Saryawala
Jan 05, 2026 10:05pm
803 casualties are a lot,Karachi mayor and the provincial govt are totally lost and seem to have no clue as to what to do.
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Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 06, 2026 12:14am
Have a public trial where the country can watch and learn, we never know what happened after the story is published, there should be a harsh sentence.
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rizwan hasan
Jan 06, 2026 12:54am
Another fatal incident , a water tanker killed a seven-year-old boy in Karachi yesterday. A total of 803 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in Karachi in 2025 On the contrary most of changchies has been banned on certain road by Governor. Chingchi is the cheapest means of travelling, for poor peoples, like maasies and labour, as the they charge Rs. 20 , and 30 . The Governor who himself travel with a vehicle cost millions of rupees, he is unable to feel the pain of peasants.
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