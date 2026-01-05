Water tanker kills 7-year-old boy in Karachi’s Manghopir: police

KARACHI: In another fatal incident involving a heavy vehicle, a water tanker killed a seven-year-old boy in Karachi’s Manghopir area on Monday, police and rescue officials said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (West) Tariq Illahi Mastoi, the water tanker driver was speeding on a street in Manghopir when he hit the boy.

The boy sustained critical injuries and died on the spot, he added.

Police apprehended the driver and impounded the vehicle, according to a statement issued by police.

The body of the minor was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medicolegal formalities.

Last week, a female motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a trailer. Quaidabad’s Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Ali Shah told Dawn that the driver of a 10-wheeler hit the 20-year-old female motorcyclist on the main Mehran Highway near MN Textile in Landhi.

A total of 803 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in Karachi in 2025. The Karachi traffic police, however, maintains that the situation began to improve during the latter half of the year.

In its annual road accident report, the department recorded a noticeable decline in both fatalities and injuries, attributing the improvement to stricter enforcement, data-driven interventions, and closer coordination with transport stakeholders. According to official figures, 477 people lost their lives in traffic accidents during the first six months of the year, compared to 326 fatalities in the second half.