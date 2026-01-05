E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Lahore court grants pre-arrest bail to qawwal booked for song linked to Imran Khan

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published
Imran Khan gestures during a news conference on Dec 11, 2022. — DawnNewsTV/File
Imran Khan gestures during a news conference on Dec 11, 2022. — DawnNewsTV/File
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LAHORE: A local court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to a qawwal after he was booked in a case for performing a song associated with ex-premier Imran Khan during a government-sponsored cultural event.

In the first information report (FIR), the complainant, Shalimar Gardens in-charge Zameerul Hasan, alleged that qawwal Faraz Amjad Khan gave the event “political colour” as the song mentioned “Qaidi No. 804” in reference to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shazaib Dar took up the bail application filed by the artist today, who appeared before the court.

Amjad’s counsel submitted that the petitioner has no affiliation with any political party and that he performed the song at the request of participants at the cultural programme.

He further requested the court to grant pre-arrest bail to the singer as he wanted to join the investigation to “prove his innocence”.

After preliminary arguments, the judge allowed the bail and sought the case record from the police.

The Baghbanpura police registered an FIR on Sunday night against Faraz for performing the song ‘Nak Da Koka 2 Murshid’ at the “non-political” programme organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority on January 3.

According to the complainant, the qawwal and his band members “deliberately sang an inciting political song without permission.”

The administration then asked the singer to stop, which sparked public unrest and incitement, posing a risk to law and order.

The case invoked Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 109 (punishment of abetment), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), and 505 (1b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Pakistan

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2026 06:58pm
Great and wonderful decision by the Lahore Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, confirming freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of thought, freedom of movement and freedom of arts, in one form or the other, sending shocking earthquake types of waves in the corridors of power at Rawalpindi/Islamabad and other parts of the country.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Jan 05, 2026 08:04pm
Is this real? A qawwali becoming a threat to Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Friend M
Jan 05, 2026 09:04pm
A third class qawwali perhaps no one wants to listen, the idiots filed FIR to make it famous -
Recommend 0
AW
Jan 05, 2026 09:35pm
Laughing on the fear which is created in the heart of the fake government by a song which pays tribute to our national hero
Recommend 0
Trail 5 ISB
Jan 05, 2026 10:36pm
This happens only in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Armagan
Jan 05, 2026 11:02pm
under these rulers, even qawwali is now terrorism.
Recommend 0
Shahzad Arif
Jan 06, 2026 02:05am
This is the most absurd thing I've read recently. What next? Anyone who even says Imran Khan, Murshid or 804 in public would be arrested?
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jan 06, 2026 06:59am
Why is the government afraid of Qaidi no 804
Recommend 0
Damn right
Jan 06, 2026 11:50am
Pakistan justice system is a scam based on delaying and extortion from innocent citizens and want the nation to be enslaved! Shame on this unfair system, this ludicrous case shouldn’t have reached the court in first place!
Recommend 0

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