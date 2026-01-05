Lahore court grants pre-arrest bail to qawwal booked for song linked to Imran Khan

LAHORE: A local court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to a qawwal after he was booked in a case for performing a song associated with ex-premier Imran Khan during a government-sponsored cultural event.

In the first information report (FIR), the complainant, Shalimar Gardens in-charge Zameerul Hasan, alleged that qawwal Faraz Amjad Khan gave the event “political colour” as the song mentioned “Qaidi No. 804” in reference to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shazaib Dar took up the bail application filed by the artist today, who appeared before the court.

Amjad’s counsel submitted that the petitioner has no affiliation with any political party and that he performed the song at the request of participants at the cultural programme.

He further requested the court to grant pre-arrest bail to the singer as he wanted to join the investigation to “prove his innocence”.

After preliminary arguments, the judge allowed the bail and sought the case record from the police.

The Baghbanpura police registered an FIR on Sunday night against Faraz for performing the song ‘Nak Da Koka 2 Murshid’ at the “non-political” programme organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority on January 3.

According to the complainant, the qawwal and his band members “deliberately sang an inciting political song without permission.”

The administration then asked the singer to stop, which sparked public unrest and incitement, posing a risk to law and order.

The case invoked Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 109 (punishment of abetment), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), and 505 (1b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.