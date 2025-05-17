E-Paper | May 17, 2025

Leaders booked over pro-army rally in Lahore: PTI

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 12:04pm
Protesters at a PTI-organised rally burn an effigy of India’s PM Narendra Modi in Lahore on May 16, 2025. — X/SheikhImtiazPK
Protesters at a PTI-organised rally burn an effigy of India’s PM Narendra Modi in Lahore on May 16, 2025. — X/SheikhImtiazPK

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has claimed its leaders and workers have been booked for taking out a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally, after an FIR was registered against them for ‘rioting armed with deadly weapons’, ‘mischief by injury to public road, bridge’ and other similar alleged offences.

According to party and police sources, the Lahore police registered the FIR against the PTI leaders and workers for taking out a rally to express solidarity with the armed forces, burning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy, and torching tyres on Ferozepur Road near Model Town.

The FIR was registered against PTI Lahore president Imtiaz Sheikh, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ali Warraich and around 50 other workers under Sections 290 (public nuisance), 291 (Continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge) of the PPC.

Imtiaz Sheikh tweeted that the police had booked him and other party leaders for bringing out the ‘Pakistan Zindabad Rally’.

He said the FIR was registered as PTI leaders and workers torched Modi’s effigy and raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. “We are proud of being booked for holding the Pakistan Zindabad Rally”.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2025

Opinion

Editorial

Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...
Budgeting austerity
Updated 16 May, 2025

Budgeting austerity

The past policy of squeezing salaried classes and fully documented corporations to collect taxes will not work any longer.
A ‘new’ Syria
16 May, 2025

A ‘new’ Syria

THE American embrace of the post-Assad Syrian regime is complete, with President Donald Trump meeting the Arab...
Business of begging
16 May, 2025

Business of begging

IT is a matter of deep embarrassment that Pakistan has become an ‘exporter’ of beggars. Over 5,000 have been...