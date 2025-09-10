Motorist booked for playing loud music in Lahore

LAHORE: Nawab Town police lodged an FIR against a car rider for playing loud music, declaring it an unlawful act here on Tuesday.

The police action came to the limelight when the contents of the FIR went viral on social media where they drew the attention of the critics as most of them declared the registration of the case an unwarranted decision and an attempt to breach the privacy of the car rider.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a police official (ASI) Rahmat Ali who claimed that the policemen had set up a picket at Abdul Sattar Edhi Road to round up a proclaimed offender.

Meanwhile, he said, they signalled a car rider at the picket for playing a Punjab song “Chanjar Di Pawan Chankar’.

On being asked, the driver introduced himself as Danish Ali, a resident of Firdaus Market, Gulberg.

When the policemen questioned him for playing the song loud in the car, he declared it his hobby saying that he used to play loud music while driving.

The ASI claimed that the suspect committed violation of the Section 6 of The Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015 and liable to be punished accordingly. The police seized the vehicle and arrested the suspect on the charges mentioned above.

