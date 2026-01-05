E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Djokovic exits Professional Tennis Players Association over transparency concerns

Reuters Published
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his final match against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti during the ATP 250 Hellenic Championship at the Telekom Center in Athens, Marousi, Greece on November 8, 2025. — Reuters/File
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his final match against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti during the ATP 250 Hellenic Championship at the Telekom Center in Athens, Marousi, Greece on November 8, 2025. — Reuters/File
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Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he would step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the advocacy group he co-founded, citing concerns over transparency and governance within the organisation.

Djokovic, who launched the PTPA alongside Vasek Pospisil in 2020 with the aim of strengthening player representation within the sport, said in a post on X that his latest move was also driven by how his voice and image had been represented.

“I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice,” Djokovic said.

“But it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation.”

The Serbian said he would focus on tennis, his family and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect his principles and integrity.

“I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed,” he added.

The PTPA said in a statement late on Sunday that players had created the body to secure a stronger and more transparent voice in professional tennis and it was open to addressing any issues.

“The PTPA is governed by players and operates with open communication, collaborative decisions and regular engagement. We always welcome the opportunity to address issues with any player, and remain available to do so,” it added.

The PTPA in March launched legal action against tennis’s governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing them of anti-competitive practices.

Organisers of the four Grand Slam events were added to the case in September in the lawsuit, which also accused the various governing bodies of failing to safeguard player welfare.

Djokovic, a 24-times Grand Slam champion, said at the time that he did not agree with all elements of the lawsuit, while both the ATP and WTA strongly rejected the allegations.

The PTPA said in November that it was close to a deal with Tennis Australia, which is gearing up for the Australian Open that begins in Melbourne on January 18 and kicks off the new Grand Slam season

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