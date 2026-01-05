Young girl dies, five relatives hurt as overhead water tank bursts in Quetta

QUETTA: A young girl was killed and five other members of her family were seriously injured when an overhead fiber-made water storage tank burst near their house on Sunday.

Police officials said that the incident occurred at around 5am on Sunday in Muslim Etihad Colony in the provincial capital.

An insecure fibre-made overhead water tank with a capacity of about 50,000 gallons of water, equivalent to 50 big water tankers, suddenly burst, releasing a massive amount of water.

It swept away a nearby house and killed the girl inside the house and seriously injured her father, mother and three other family members.

Police said they have arrested the owner of the water supply facility and further investigation into the incident is under way.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026