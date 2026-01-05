Afghans’ repatriation likely to affect food sector in Chitral

CHITRAL: Following the repatriation of Afghan refugees from Chitral, the local residents and community leaders are voicing serious concerns over the looming crisis in essential food sectors as well as the availability of raw labour force.

The departure is also set to create a significant void in the local economy, particularly in the supply chains for beef, mutton and bakery products, which are currently dominated by the refugee population.

An estimated 90 per cent of Chitral’s tandoors (traditional ovens) are managed by Afghan nationals, who also run a majority of the local restaurants, while their deep integration into these trades means their absence is likely to cause widespread disruption.

“The Afghans are the backbone of our meat and bakery market right now as well as labourers working in farming and building sites,” lamented the trade leader, Din Muhammad Nadeem, the former president of traders’ union.

Economic activity will also suffer due to lesser workforce

“Their departure is not just a humanitarian matter; it’s an economic earthquake for Chitral. The vacuum they would leave will be difficult to be filled immediately.”

He mentioned that Afghan cuisine has become quite popular in the area, with locals developing a strong appreciation for these traditional dishes. However, the closure of Afghan restaurants is depriving the community of access to these foods.

Local sources suggest that Afghans have long dominated the market for locally sourced beef and mutton. The entire supply chain from sourcing livestock to daily distribution depends heavily on their networks and labour.

With the deadline for repatriation approaching, many in the community fear an immediate scarcity of these staple foods, leading to potential price hike and reduced availability.

Business owners are expressing apprehension about finding skilled local replacements in time as the expertise required to run tandoors efficiently and manage the complex logistics of the meat supply chain is not readily available among the local workforce, according to market insiders.

“It’s a matter of skills and availability,” explained a local restaurant owner Bashir Ahmed Diwan. “Finding experienced tandoorwalas and butchers who can step in overnight is nearly impossible. We are looking at a very real scenario where people might struggle to find naan (bread) and meat in the coming weeks.”

The local administration has acknowledged the concerns but has yet to provide a concrete plan to mitigate the potential economic fallout while the residents are urging authorities to develop a transitional strategy to help local entrepreneurs take over these businesses smoothly and prevent a potential food crisis in the picturesque valley.

As the Afghan population completes their final migration, Chitral is left to confront the reality of a critical service gap, underscoring the complex interdependence that has characterised the relationship between the host community and refugees for decades.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026