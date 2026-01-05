E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Australian cricket great Damien Martyn out of coma in ‘miracle’

AFP Published
Australian Test great Damien Martyn. — Photo via Cricket Australia
Australian Test great Damien Martyn. — Photo via Cricket Australia
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Australian Test great Damien Martyn has woken from an induced coma following meningitis, with ex-teammate Adam Gilchrist on Sunday calling it “a miracle”.

The 54-year-old Martyn, who played 67 Tests between 1992 and 2006 and 208 one-day internationals, fell seriously ill late last month and was rushed to hospital.

The former batsman was diagnosed with meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

“It’s been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours,” Gilchrist said.

“He is now able to talk and respond to treatment.

“He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it’s like some sort of miracle.”

Martyn is set to be moved out of intensive care at Gold Coast University Hospital.

A who’s who of cricket greats have over the past week posted messages of support, including former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Indian legends Ravichandran Ashwin and VVS Laxman.

Known as one of the game’s great strokemakers, Martyn became a key figure in Steve Waugh’s all-powerful Australian side, hitting 13 centuries and averaging 46.37.

He was also part of the Australia team that won the 2003 ODI World Cup, cracking 88 not out in the final against India in a match-winning partnership with Ricky Ponting.

Martyn retired in 2006 during the Ashes series and had kept a low profile since.

Sport

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Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 05, 2026 01:54am
Wonderful news, wishing him swift recovery back to normal.
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