Fertiliser, steel prices fall; cement remains stable

KARACHI: The na­t­ional average prices of fertiliser, steel bars and different labour charges have declined in the last year, while cement prices re­m­ained almost un­ch­anged.

However, the fertiliser and cement sector showed quite impressive sales in the first half of the current fiscal year.

As per the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), the week ending Jan 1 versus the week ending Jan 2, 2025, the price of Sona urea fell to Rs4,323 from Rs4,540 per bag, while other urea brands’ rates dipped to Rs4,212 from Rs4,391.

Urea sales had already clocked in at an all-time high of 1.356m tonnes in December 2025, up 65 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and 37pc year-on-year (YoY), taking urea offtake in 2025 to 6.73m tonnes, up by 2pc as dealers and companies offered higher discounts on urea bags.

Cement rates, as per SPI data, remained almost unchanged at Rs1,407 per 50 kg bag, despite a slight upsurge in demand on account of improving construction activity. Domestic sales of cement rose by 13.11pc in July-December FY26 to 21.152m tonnes from 18.7m tonnes in the same period last fiscal.

Labour charges increase in urban areas in 2025

While cement and steel bar rates had not shown a steep rise, SPI data showed that labour charges across various categories had risen over the last year.

Steel bar rates for different grades, which were hovering at Rs240,000-270,000 per tonne in January 2025, are now at Rs220,000-230,000 per tonne.

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Hassan Bakhshi said demand for steel bars and cement remained relatively low in regularised high-rise buildings due to dwindling construction activities in this area. In contrast, demand for these two specific items might have remained normal or high in small- to medium-sized legal and illegal projects.

The ABAD chief said that the price of a 50kg cement bag had recently risen by Rs30 due to an axle-load issue.

Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers Secretary General Syed Wajid Bukhari says the top steel bar brand is priced at Rs226,000 per tonne. At the same time, some manufacturers sell them for as low as Rs215,000 because demand is low.

As per SPI data, the national daily average painter charges rose to Rs1,709 from Rs1,676, followed by an increase in mason (raj) rates to Rs1,987 from Rs1,916.

Similarly, the national average daily plumber charge rose to Rs1,754 from Rs1,734, while the electrician charge (per point) rose to Rs279 from Rs267.

The ABAD chief said the average labour charges across cities appear satisfactory, as labour charges in rural areas remain mainly low compared to higher rates in cities, especially Karachi.

For example, painters doing quality work in Karachi are charging Rs2,500-3,000 per day.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026