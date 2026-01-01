E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Farmers see 2025 ‘worst year’ for agriculture

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Pakistan’s agriculture sector faced its worst year in history in 2025, dealing a severe blow to the economy and food security, farmers said on Wednesday.

Threatening a farmers’ protest in the provincial capital on Jan 5, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Khokhar told a press conference that they were denied fair wheat prices despite assurances from the provincial leadership, resulting in losses estimated at Rs22 billion over two years, which also impacted other crops.

He said there was a sharp decline in fertiliser use due to high compost prices, leading to reduced yields. Potato, kinnow and sugarcane growers described their situation as dire, saying production costs were not recovered. Wheat bought from farmers at around Rs1,900 per maund was allegedly sold to end consumers at nearly Rs4,000, fueling anger among growers, he added.

He accused the government of siding with ‘mafias’ rather than farmers, warning that when fair prices were paid in the past, agricultural growth remained positive, but the current pricing crisis has pushed growth into negative territory. Exports of several crops have also declined significantly.

He said Pakistan is the only country where agriculture is politicised, while elsewhere governments and opposition jointly frame farm policies. He warned that agriculture and farmers are now “on a ventilator” and announced they were being forced to move towards protests.

Highlighting regional disparities, he claimed that fertiliser costs in Pakistan are far higher than in neighbouring India, and raised concerns over future water shortages amid reports of dam construction on the Chenab River by New Delhi. He reiterated farmers’ support for national institutions while urging immediate policy intervention to save agriculture from collapse.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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