A ‘constitutional wedding’ in Kerala

NEW DELHI: A sub- registrar’s office in the Indian state of Kerala saw a rekindling of faith in an otherwise abused and undermined constitution on New Year’s day as Sheetal and Jithin tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in a ceremony unlike any other, according to The Hindu.

The newspaper reported in its Saturday issue that instead of traditional nuptial vows, the couple exchanged copies of the Indian constitution, making it a “constitutional wedding” as it were.

“We wanted our wedding to reflect the ideals of the constitution, and to celebrate simplicity,” said Ms Sheetal and Mr Jithin after the ceremony, which was completely free of formalities.

Only a handful of friends were present to witness the model wedding.

The couple signed a marriage pledge inspired by the preamble to India’s constitution, turning their union into a celebration of constitutional values. They also distributed pamphlets highlighting these principles, sharing the spirit of the occasion with those around them.

Jithin, from Ayaloor in Palakkad, works as a village assistant in a vllage, while Ms Sheetal, from Karunagappally in Kollam, is a teacher at a higher secondary school.

Sheetal had earlier worked as a constitution trainer in a project run by Kollam’s panchayat.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026