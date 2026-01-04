Heavy vehicles on Karachi roads to be restricted to dedicated lane

KARACHI: To keep slow-moving freight vehicles from mingling with faster passenger traffic, the city commissioner on Monday announced that heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) would be restricted to a dedicated lane with a maximum speed limit of 30km/h.

A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Hasan Naqvi, deliberated on various issues, including the parking problem of goods transporters, the issuance of HTV licences and registration for insurance.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Karachi police chief Azad Khan, Transport Secretary Asad Zaman and DIG Traffic Peer Mohammad Shah, and representatives of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance, United Goods Transport Alliance and Karachi Goods Carrier Association.

After the meeting, the commissioner told Dawn that the lane would be marked with clear “HTV” signage and painted lines, and heavy vehicles would be permitted to travel only within this lane once the markings were completed.

He said that the meeting focused on the persistent parking problems faced by goods transporters, the cumbersome process of issuing HTV licences, and the need for improved registration and insurance mechanisms for commercial vehicles.

Mr Naqvi warned that any heavy vehicle found deviating from the designated lane or exceeding the 30km/h speed limit would face strict action.

The officials said that a detailed review of the challenges confronting Karachi’s freight sector was conducted as rapid urban expansion had left limited space for trucks to load, unload or park.

They said that the limited parking space had forced many vehicles to occupy side streets and informal lots, which in turn creates bottlenecks, hampers traffic flow and raises safety concerns.

The officials said that it was decided that coordinated efforts would be made to resolve the parking problem of goods transporters, and that a proposed terminal for their vehicles — intended to provide secure parking, maintenance bays and customs clearance points — would be examined further.

The meeting decided that a dedicated HTV lane would be allocated for heavy vehicles on the corridor from Mai Kolachi to Qayyumabad Bridge.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026