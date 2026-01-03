E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Swiatek says women’s tennis does not need ‘Battle of the Sexes’

AFP Published
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka after their ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 28, 2025. — Reuters/File
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka after their ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 28, 2025. — Reuters/File
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Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday said she saw little point to the “Battle of the Sexes” match and that women’s tennis has nothing more to prove.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and Australian Nick Kyrgios faced off in a highly publicised and controversial exhibition match in Dubai a week ago.

Kyrgios won 6-3, 6-3 with Sabalenka’s side of the court reduced in size by nine per cent in an attempt to restrict his power and speed advantage.

It bore little resemblance to the era-defining 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” encounter between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Back then, there was more at stake with the nascent women’s professional tour, set up by King, fighting for legitimacy and prize money.

“I haven’t watched because I don’t watch stuff like that,” world number two Swiatek said in Sydney, where she opens her season at the United Cup.

“I think for sure it attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn’t say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics.

“I think the name was just the same as the one from the Billie Jean King match in ‘73. That’s it. There were no more similarities because I feel like women’s tennis stands on its own right now.

“We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don’t necessarily need to compare to men’s tennis.

“Honestly, there doesn’t need to be any competition.”

The Polish star, who is preparing for the Australian Open this month, the only Grand Slam she is yet to win, said the mixed-teams United Cup was a better way to celebrate men’s and women’s tennis.

“I think actually events like this one, United Cup, brings tennis together, and WTA fans and ATP fans can watch this event with so much excitement,” she said.

“Seeing also singles players that usually don’t have space to play mixed doubles together, playing these kind of matches, I think this is actually what makes our sport much more interesting and better.”

Ties at the United Cup comprise one men’s and one women’s singles and a mixed doubles, with group winners in each host city — Perth and Sydney — advancing to the quarter-finals along with the best runners-up.

Sabalenka this week defended playing Kyrgios, saying tennis needs to “keep it fresh, keep it new, keep it fun”.

“I think I would definitely do it again,” she said.

“I love revenge and I don’t like to leave it the way it is.“

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 03, 2026 02:53pm
There is no harm in having a friendly match between the top-ranking men and women tennis players of the world.
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