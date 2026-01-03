E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Dangerous celebrations

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EACH New Year’s Eve, as fireworks light the sky in much of the world, Pakistan witnesses a darker ritual. Bullets are fired into the air and return to earth with lethal consequences. This new year, in Karachi alone, at least 28 people, including a one-year-old, were injured by stray bullets during celebratory aerial firing. These are not freak accidents but predictable outcomes of a violent practice that has become normalised in our public life. A society that marks joy with gunfire must confront what that says about itself. Celebration should unite communities, not terrorise them. Yet every year, families spend the first hours of the new year rushing loved ones to emergency wards, praying that a random bullet has not permanently altered their lives.

Guns should not be symbols of festivity when they are instruments of death. That their use has become routine on national holidays and religious occasions reflects how casually violence has seeped into social expression. Warnings from police officials and appeals by public figures, have clearly not been enough. Innocent citizens, sleeping, walking, or standing on rooftops, continue to pay the price for reckless thrills. Normalising such behaviour erodes claims to civic responsibility and reveals a troubling indifference to human life. Responsibility lies with the state to move beyond ritual condemnation and take sustained, visible action. Laws against aerial firing exist, but enforcement is weak. Penalties must be strengthened, prosecutions made swift, and offenders punished. Investment in modern surveillance is critical, including expanded CCTV coverage, to identify perpetrators rather than relying on chance arrests. Enforcement, however, cannot work in isolation. A sustained mass awareness campaign is needed through public advertisements, schools and TV programming that shows the human cost of celebratory gunfire. A new year should begin with hope, not hospital admissions.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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Dr. Shoaib
Jan 03, 2026 09:33am
Dear Mayor of Karachi, City may want to do the Legislation with Consensus to bound ALL the Towns/UCs to complete the REPAIR of the Roads within 30-60 days in their jurisdiction(s), once those Received the Payments to their Accounts from the Utilities Departments. In case of Violation, if there was a Genuine Reason, these dates could be extended with the City Council Permission. ......
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Akhand
Jan 03, 2026 11:20am
I am sorry but I think you are banging your head against the wall.
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Fatima
Jan 03, 2026 12:47pm
It’s just a bit of fun and there is not much to entertain us.
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Shakir Lakhani
Jan 03, 2026 05:43pm
Some people indulge in aerial firing during wedding ceremonies. Police in plain clothes can arrest such violators.
Recommend 0

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