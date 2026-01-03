Aurangzeb lauds FBR for record tax collection

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has described higher revenue collection in December as a strong validation of the government’s fiscal reform agenda and sustained focus on compliance, enfo­r­cement, and digitisation.

The remarks came from the minister while addressing the field formation via a video link conference on Friday. The minister described the December revenue collection the highest-ever recorded in December.

The FBR collected Rs1.427 trillion in December 2025 against the target of Rs1.446tr projected, indicating a shortfall of Rs19 billion. However, it recorded a growth of 7.5pc compared to Rs1.327tr collected same month last year.

“The progress made over the last 18 months is remarkable, and the December 2025 collection is extremely encouraging,” the minister said, adding the government’s strategy of digitising the economy, promoting cashless transactions, and strengthening enforcement while maintaining business momentum has begun to deliver tangible and sustainable results.

An official announcement said the minister said that this performance represents the highest revenue collection for December in any year, underscoring improved tax compliance and effective enforcement across the system.

Under the continuous supervision of the FBR Board and in line with the Finance Ministry’s reform roadmap, these results reflect a decisive shift toward stronger compliance, improved enforcement, and institutional accountability, reinforcing confidence in the government’s commitment to sustainable revenue gro­wth.

The minister urged FBR field formations to further intensify their efforts and double down on initiatives aimed at deepening and widening the tax net. He emphasised that better tax compliance and enforcement measures was the only sustainable way to ease the tax burden on the formal sector, added the announcement.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026