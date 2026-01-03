E-Paper | July 16, 2026

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Diary of a loyal cricket fan

This is regarding the story “Diary of a loyal cricket fan” by Hooria Fatima (YW, November 15). The story gave an honest view of how devoted fans feel when their team loses repeatedly. I liked how the writer showed both the frustration and the nostalgia of following cricket closely.

The story reflected the reality of sports fans — that even after losses, the love for the team continues, and small memories of past victories can bring happiness. It’s a story that many cricket fans can relate to, even if they can’t always put their feelings into words.

Aliyan Abdul Rasheed,
Lahore

The blue pen

This is with reference to the story “The blue pen” by Rayyan Ahmed (YW, November 22). It was a simple story but with a deep message. I liked the way the writer connected the pen to human experiences, showing how small things can carry deeper meaning if we observe them closely.

Aleena Qasim,
Sadiqabad

Our daily dose of TV life

This is regarding the article “Our daily dose of TV life” by Asif Ali (YW, November 22). I agree with the writer that TV time is also for family bonding and learning, and the simple comfort it provides has no match. Overall, it was an amazing yet informative article that gave a historical perspective too by showing how TV evolved from basic black-and-white sets to today’s smart screens.

Bilal Ahmed Shah,
Multan

II

The cover article, “Our daily dose of TV life,” by Asif Ali was an awesome read. I enjoyed reading it because I agree with the writer that TV is both a companion and a source of distraction in our daily lives. The part about how TV has changed over time was fun to read. There’s no doubt we learn a lot from the different channels we watch.

Zaviyar Khan,
Karachi

The parent-child switch

This is regarding the story “The parent-child switch” by Fatimah Khurrum (YW, November 22). It was literally an amusing and interesting story where children and parents swap roles for a day. I found it entertaining how both sides got to experience each other’s responsibilities, and it showed how challenging it can be to manage the household chores from the parents’ side. At the same time, it also highlighted how children often feel unheard or rushed, which made the contrast between both roles even clearer.

Mohammad Shahid,
Ghotki

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026

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