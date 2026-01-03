The first Times Square Ball Drop in 1907

The first ball drop took place in 1907 after fireworks were banned in the area. Made of iron and wood, the original ball featured 100 bulbs, weighing 700 pounds. This moment laid the foundation for one of America’s most enduring holiday traditions.

Today’s Times Square Ball weighs nearly 12,000 pounds and features more than 2,600 Waterford crystals illuminated by 32,000 LED lights. Its display changes throughout the night, creating a spectacular show broadcast across the world.

The Times Square confetti holds secret messages

The confetti that’s dropped contains thousands of people’s wishes written on it. In 2015, ‘wishfetti’ became a part of the tradition. People write their wishes for the new year and submit them to the Wish Wall in Times Square (or online), and those wishes are turned into the confetti that falls over the crowd at midnight.

Why is January called January?

January is named after Janus, the Roman god of doorways, beginnings and transitions. Janus was often shown with two faces, one looking back and one looking forward, which made him a fitting symbol for the start of a new year. The name is also linked to the Latin word “ianua,” meaning “door,” reinforcing the idea of January as a doorway between the old year and the new one.

Hanging an onion on the door

The traditional Greek custom of hanging an onion on your door symbolises rebirth and the coming of a new year. When New Year’s Day arrives, some parents even tap the onion on children’s heads to wish them good luck.

Eating round foods and wearing polka dots

In Filipino culture, it’s believed that roundness symbolises prosperity, as it is reminiscent of coins or money. So, households pick 12 round fruits -- one for each month of the year -- to eat on New Year’s Eve, ensuring a year of abundance. People also wear polka dots for good luck.

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026