Movie Review: Sneaks

Tired of talking animals in animated movies? Sneaks brings something different—talking shoes! It’s directed by Chris Jenkins and Rob Edwards, who have worked on famous movies like The Lion King, Aladdin, Treasure Planet, and The Princess and the Frog.

The story follows Ty and Maxine, a rare and special pair of sneakers won by a high school basketball player named Edson. Edson’s dream of owning these shoes doesn’t last long; a mysterious sneaker collector steals them. Even though Ty and Maxine are a pair, they are very different. Ty is scared of getting dirty or damaged and wants to stay safe in the shoebox forever.

Maxine, on the other hand, is excited to be worn and dreams of helping Edson play basketball.

After being separated, Ty travels through New York City and meets JB, an old sneaker that has been thrown away and forgotten. JB is rough at first and only helps Ty for selfish reasons, but becomes a true friend.

Maxine also has her own adventure. Instead of waiting for help, she becomes brave and takes charge. Trapped with other shoes, she stands up to the Forger, a scary villain who destroys sneakers to make fake ones. Maxine shows that leadership means helping others and doing what’s right, even when it’s hard.

The animation in Sneaks is bright, fun and full of energy. Scratches, scuffs and worn-out shoes are shown as signs of personality and experience, not mistakes. The city settings like basketball courts and bowling alleys feel lively and exciting, making the world of the shoes come to life.

The movie features voices from famous actors, including Anthony Mackie, Martin Lawrence and Chloe Bailey, who bring humour and heart to the characters.

Sneaks teaches kids that it’s okay to take risks, get messy and make mistakes. It also shows the importance of being yourself and accepting who you are. Scuffs and scratches aren’t bad, they show the adventures you’ve had and the things you’ve learned. Just like people, shoes don’t have to be perfect to be special.

Friendship and teamwork are essential, too. Ty and Maxine grow stronger after being separated, and characters like JB show that helping others and staying loyal really matter.

In the end, Sneaks is a fun and meaningful movie for kids and families. It teaches that you don’t have to stay perfect to be special. Sometimes, you need to step out, try new things, and be used for what you were made to do.

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026