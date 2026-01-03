Role of Rangers in restoring peace to Karachi highlighted

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects the Guard of Honour in a vehicle during the Rangers passing-out parade. —Dawn

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said Sindh Rangers have played a decisive role in curbing terrorism, crime and unrest in Karachi.

He said this while speaking at the passing-out parade of Basic Recruit Training Course No. 33 at the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Training Centre and School on Friday.

Addressing the passing-out contingent, Interior Minister Naqvi said it was a matter of great honour for him to witness the discipline, professional capability, and commitment of the young soldiers who were formally joining one of Pakistan’s most respected security forces.

He extended congratulations to the cadets, their families, and their instructors for the successful completion of the training, calling the day an important milestone in the lives of the young graduates.

Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs of Sindh Rangers at passing-out ceremony

Mr Naqvi said that the Rangers had earned a distinguished reputation nationwide for its professionalism and exceptional performance.

This force created history by restoring peace to Karachi, he said, recalling that the Rangers played a decisive role in curbing terrorism, crime, and unrest in the metropolis.

The interior minister noted that the Rangers in cooperation with Sindh police were instrumental in eliminating criminal dens in the Katcha (riverine) belt, significantly improving law and order across the province.

It is due to the continuous efforts of the Rangers that today Karachi stands transformed, he said, adding that commercial and industrial activity have revived and the city has once again become an international centre for trade and culture.

Referring to regional security, Mr Naqvi highlighted Rangers’ participation in the May 2025 operations against Indian aggression at Bunyan al-Marsous, where the force worked alongside the Pakistan Army and played a highly significant role on international borders.

He said the Rangers closely monitored enemy movements and successfully foiled hostile intentions through vigilance and preparedness.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Rangers, Mr Naqvi acknowledged the sacrifices made for the protection of Pakistan’s internal and external frontiers.

He informed attendees that Rangers had served far beyond provincial boundaries, having been deployed in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Islamabad in the past. Recently, two wings of the force were stationed in the difficult and sensitive areas of Balochistan, where their personnel were performing duties with dedication, discipline, and professional skills.

To the graduating cadets, Mr Naqvi emphasised that the passing-out ceremony was not the end of their journey but the beginning of their responsibilities.

“I am confident that with your spirit, professionalism, courage, and bravery, you will always live up to the trust of the nation,” he said.

The interior minister concluded with prayers for the success and safety of the newly inducted soldiers, wishing a secure and promising future for them, their families, and Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026